A manhunt is on for two robbers who raided a jewellery shop in Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui on Wednesday evening, fleeing with diamond necklaces, bangles and rings.

A police source said about six items were taken totalling several millions of dollars.

At least one of the men was carrying a knife, eyewitnesses said, and both were wearing surgical masks and hats as they launched an attack on an outlet of Prince Jewellery and Watch on the third level of Ocean Centre, part of Harbour City shopping centre, at about 7.30pm.

Both ran into the shop – one prised open a glass display window, and the other threatened staff members with a knife and warned them not to move. The two then grabbed an array of jewellery and watches before running towards another part of the shopping complex called The Gateway.

A staff member at the store branch told the Post the robbers took less than a minute to finish their job.

An eyewitness told local media she was planning to enter the shop but heard someone screaming from inside and about 20 people rushing out before the sound of breaking glass was heard. Two men rushed out soon after and ran down an escalator.

Police are investigating the heist.

Hong Kong has been hit by a series of smash-and-grab robberies with the most recent one taking place in broad daylight in March, when three tourists from Colombia allegedly took off with HK$40 million (US$5 million) worth of valuables from a store in Central.

Last year, six raids resulted in HK$70 million of stolen valuables, prompting two jewellery industry associations to issue security warnings and advice to their members.