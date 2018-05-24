An off-duty constable was in police custody after being arrested in connection with an attempted burglary at a public housing estate in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Officers were called to On Mei House at Cheung On Estate in Tsing Yi after a male tenant reported an attempted burglary shortly after 7.30am.

The tenant had returned home and found the off-duty officer coming out of his flat, a police source said.

“He stopped the suspect and called police,” the source added.

The source said the constable, who joined the force about 10 years ago and was attached to the police’s Railway District, was then arrested.

No goods were stolen from the flat.

The Post understands that the officer also lives in the same block.

As of 3pm, the constable was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

There have been a number of recent incidents involving officers.

Last month two constables were arrested for theft. The pair, both in their 30s, were accused of stealing HK$3,000 (US$385) from a suspected prostitute from mainland China during an anti-vice operation on April 13.

A policeman, 54, accused of stealing HK$40 worth of goods from a Tsuen Wan shop on March 14 faced one count of theft in West Kowloon Court on April 26.

On March 4, police arrested two men, including an off-duty officer, on suspicion of stealing five HK$50 antique banknotes from a shop on Portland Street, Mong Kok, on February 26.

In a separate case the following day, three officers were arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence when handling a drug possession case in Wong Tai Sin.

On February 21, a policeman, 38, was arrested for allegedly stealing HK$8,000 from an ATM. The officer was believed to have taken the cash last July after it was left behind by the previous user.