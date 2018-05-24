A Hong Kong man who threw a medium-sized dog from the roof of a 28-storey building because he was annoyed by its barking was given a four-month hospital order on Thursday.

West Kowloon Court heard the dog had been living with Hugo Ho Tsz-kwan, 23, and his parents for the whole of its 10-year life before he killed it last month on “a moment of impulse”.

“I regret the offence very much and beg for forgiveness,” he said in a letter to the court tabled after he pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to animals.

The offence is punishable by three years’ imprisonment and a fine of HK$200,000 (US$25,480).

Acting principal magistrate Ada Yim Shun-yee said Ho’s offence should have warranted a minimum of six months’ imprisonment as it brought unnecessary pain to the animal. But having considered his psychiatric assessment, she accepted the experts’ recommendation for a hospital order that could be beneficial to both Ho’s health condition and the public interest.

The furry white spitz made headlines just days before its death after it was spotted leaping into Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui on a balmy 27 degrees Celsius afternoon, prompting marine police to come to the rescue.

At the time no injuries were found on the dog, but a verbal warning was issued to its owner, Ho’s mother, when she came to pick up her pet.

The court heard the dog lived with Ho’s family on the ninth floor of Cheung Fai Building in Cheung Sha Wan.

At about 6am on April 4, Ho walked the dog to the rooftop of the building – on the 28th floor – and suddenly threw the animal through the fences. It landed on the second floor of the building.

A police report was made after a neighbour heard a “bang” from the platform.

Ho initially denied the offence, claiming he was not at home at the time, but he later admitted throwing the animal off the roof out of impulse because he felt angry and annoyed.

He also told police he hated living with the dog.

On Thursday, Ho said through his lawyer in mitigation that he committed the offence because he was annoyed by the dog’s barking.

The lawyer also revealed Ho was the breadwinner of the family, supporting his retired parents with a monthly income of up to HK$3,000 while working as a salesman at a stationery shop.

Psychiatric reports ordered by the court found Ho was suitable for plea but recommended a hospital order from four to six months.

The Japanese white spitz is a medium-sized breed known for its white fur and has a lifespan of up to 16 years.