Security camera footage has emerged showing two robbers taking just 27 seconds to bust open a window and snatch HK$5 million (US$637,000) worth of jewellery during a heist at Hong Kong’s Harbour City shopping mall on Wednesday.

The 31-second video shows two masked men entering a branch of Prince Jewellery and Watch on the third floor of Ocean Centre, a section of the mall in the busy Tsim Sha Tsui commercial district.

One is wearing a white hat and the other a red cap as they approach the store at 7.10pm.

The pair walk straight to a display window next to the entrance before the man in the white hat starts trying to open it with an unidentified object.

The other man looks on before pulling out a knife and threatening nearby shoppers and staff.

Witnesses earlier said the knife-wielding robber had warned people not to move.

The man in the white hat manages to remove the glass in just 14 seconds before grabbing the valuables inside, including two necklaces, two rings, a bangle and a diamond, which he promptly stuffs into a bag.

The pair then flee, 27 seconds after they set foot in the store.

Police continued their manhunt on Thursday but found nothing. The jewellery shop was operating as usual. Staff returned in the morning to clean up before the start of the day’s business, while the affected display window lay empty.