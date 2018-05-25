A Hong Kong triad leader’s late-night birthday party took a violent turn that saw cars rammed and rubbish bins hurled after one of his followers was attacked by a gang of knife-wielding men on Thursday.

The incident took place soon after 11.30pm, as the alleged Wo On Lok triad leader, nicknamed Fei Wai, and his 30 followers were leaving a seafood restaurant on Sai Kung Tai Street, Sai Kung.

One of the gangsters, known as Ken, was attacked by six men with knives, according to a police source.

The attackers then escaped on foot to the nearby Chui Tong Road waterfront and jumped into three getaway cars outside Lakeside Garden after the Wo On Lok gangsters fought back and gave chase.

The triad members intercepted one of the vehicles – a seven-seater – at the Chui Tong Road car park, surrounding it and hurling rubbish bins at the car.

An online video showed the seven-seater being rammed by a truck and another car at least four times, prompting those inside to leave the vehicle and flee on foot.

One of the men jumped into the sea, swam for some distance and climbed on board a sampan. Police arrived to find him still inside the boat, with head injuries.

The source said the three getaway cars were among six damaged vehicles found abandoned in the area.

“Police found five injured men at the scene. Four of them were believed to be the attackers and were arrested in connection with the attack,” he said. The fifth man was Ken, who had his arms and legs slashed during the incident.

All five men were taken conscious to Tseung Kwan O Hospital for treatment.

Another source said Ken was believed to have been in a dispute over money with a finance company controlled by the Wo Shing Wo triad.

“We believe the money dispute sparked the attack,” he said.

The Post understands that police are searching for the remaining attackers as well as Fei Wai and his followers in connection with the case.

Before lunchtime on Friday, a team of divers from the force’s elite Special Duties Unit, known as the Flying Tigers, was called in to help search for weapons suspected to have been thrown into the sea.

Wo On Lok, also known as Shui Fong (Water Room), is one of the city’s most active triad societies and was founded by a group of workers in a soft drink factory in Sham Shui Po more than seven decades ago.

The gang split into two groups several years ago due to an internal conflict. One of the parties is headed by Fei Wai and fellow triad leader Sam Chuen.