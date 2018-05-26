Two teenagers in Hong Kong were arrested on Friday in connection with the theft of a double-decker bus earlier this week.

Police from the district crime squad in Wong Tai Sin said the boys, both 16, were arrested on suspicion of multiple offences, including theft, the unauthorised removal of a bus, dangerous driving, unlicensed driving, driving without third-party insurance and failing to report a traffic accident.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a double-decker bus was stolen, rammed into a kerb and abandoned with a smashed windscreen.

The bus was found smoking and firefighters had to hose it down.

According to bus operator KMB, the stolen bus had been parked at a terminal in Lok Fu in Wong Tai Sin district. At around 2am, it was driven to container terminals about 20 minutes away.

Last month, a “super bus fan” pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to burgle after he and two accomplices took a bus and drove it to three bus stations in North district, where they stole items including route plates and itinerary charts.