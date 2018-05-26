Police arrested a Hong Kong domestic helper on Saturday morning after she allegedly poured urine into a water bottle.

A woman, 38, living in Palm Cove, a private housing estate in Tuen Mun, filed a police report at 11am on Saturday, saying she suspected her domestic helper of pouring urine into a water bottle.

The helper, 24, was arrested on suspicion of administering poison with an intent to injure.

“The domestic helper was arrested at the scene,” a police spokeswoman said. “The case has been classified as poisoning.”

Officers from Tuen Mun district crime squad are investigating the case.

Any person in Hong Kong who unlawfully and maliciously administers any poison or other destructive or noxious thing with intent to injure can be jailed for up to three years.

In another case, in 2009, an Indonesian domestic helper was arrested for putting her menstrual blood in her employer’s food.

She was charged with one count of administering poison or other destructive or noxious substance with intent to injure.

The forensic report had shown that the food contained menstrual blood, but prosecutors eventually decided to drop the case because it could not be proved that menstrual blood was a destructive or noxious substance – an essential element of the charge.