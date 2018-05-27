NewsHong KongHong Kong law and crime
image image

Crime in Hong Kong

Crime in Hong Kong

Man arrested in Hong Kong, suspected of trying to murder mother with poisoned soup

Alleged crime thought to have happened on May 16 in Tin Shui Wai flat

PUBLISHED : Sunday, 27 May, 2018, 10:48am
UPDATED : Sunday, 27 May, 2018, 10:48am

Comments:  

Peace Chiu
Peace Chiu

Share

Related topics

Crime in Hong Kong Hong Kong police

Related Articles

A man was arrested on Saturday, suspected of trying to kill his mother by poisoning her soup.

The police said they received a report on Friday that the man, 30, had put the suspected poison into the 60-year-old woman’s meal on May 16, in a flat on Tin Yat Estate in Tin Shui Wai.

Officers arrested the man the next day on suspicion of attempted murder. He was detained for further inquiries.

An investigation by the district crime squad of Yuen Long was under way.

‘Milkshake murderer’ Nancy Kissel loses latest legal challenge

 

Most Popular

 

You may also like