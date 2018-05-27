Seven people were injured at a busy Hong Kong restaurant on Sunday when a man allegedly attacked a female employee with corrosive drain cleaner.

Police were sent to Tsim Tung Ho Choi Seafood Restaurant on Mody Road in the bustling tourist district of Tsim Sha Tsui after a man reportedly attacked his wife with the substance before being restrained by onlookers.

Four men and three women sustained injuries in the incident, a police spokesman said. At least two were sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in nearby Yau Ma Tei.

The pair sent to hospital were the male attacker and his wife, who worked at the restaurant, according to media reports. The five others were customers and other employees.

It was unclear if the suspect, who was taken to hospital by police officers, had been arrested, but he was seen handcuffed when arriving for treatment.

At least two of the injured were seen being carried on stretchers to ambulances, while the others, with injuries to their hands, legs or back, were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police were investigating the motive for the attack, including whether it involved a relationship dispute.

Six tables – some with unfinished dishes – were cordoned off in a corner of the restaurant following the incident, while officers from the police forensics team gathered evidence. Splashes of fluid could be seen on the ground.

Among the witnesses was a man in his 60s who gave his surname as Chan. He said he was a regular visitor to the restaurant, the name of which means lucky.

He heard a scream and saw a young female employee covering her face with her hand, he said. A man in his 30s wearing a pair of sunglasses stood beside her after splashing the fluid.

“Staff escorted the woman to another room while the man was soon restrained by other people,” Chan said. “I come here regularly, but it was the first time I had seen this woman.”

Chan said police officers arrived about three minutes after the incident took place.

He said the woman had been screaming after the attack, and had to be escorted to the washroom to be treated with fresh water. The suspect meanwhile appeared “calm” and did not try to escape, he said.

“I heard him say: ‘Just let her die,’ when someone talked to him after the attack,” Chan said.

A few holes, believed to be caused by the corrosive liquid, could be seen on the cover of a chair, while an empty bottle with a label of a coffee brand was found on the ground. The bottle was believed by witnesses to have contained the corrosive liquid.

The restaurant resumed business at 1.15pm, with long queues outside.