Hong Kong police have arrested a 55-year-old man after a cyclist died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Yuen Long on Monday night.

At about 9pm, the 48-year-old victim was riding an electric bicycle on the road near the entrance of Wing Ning Tsuen towards Tin Shui Wai when he was hit by a light goods van, police reports said.

Security camera footage obtained by police showed the vehicle hitting the man and driving over him before leaving the scene.

A pedestrian called an ambulance, and the victim – who was unconscious and suffering from serious head injuries – was rushed to Pok Oi Hospital. He was certified dead at 9.41pm.

Police later arrested the suspect for dangerous driving causing death, pending further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information is urged to contact police at 3661 3800 or 3661 3858.