More than a dozen Hong Kong commuters escaped with minor injuries in an early morning crash between a minibus and a van in Sha Tin on Tuesday.

At least 14 people, including the two drivers, were hurt when the vehicles collided near the intersection of Tai Chung Kiu Road and Fotan Road, next to Belair Gardens estate.

The Route 65A green minibus, which was on its way from Wong Nai Tau to Sha Tin New Town Centre, was seen flipped on its right side, with the left side dented.

The front of the light goods van was also badly damaged.

The injured passengers sat at the side of the road as they waited for emergency service personnel.

The fire service dispatched at least six ambulances and scores of firefighters to the scene.



Part of the westbound section of Tai Chung Kiu Road towards Tai Wai was temporarily closed to traffic.

One injured passenger told reporters at the scene: “It was chaotic, [but] no one screamed because everyone was asleep.”