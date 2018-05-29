Hong Kong police arrested a 60-year-old man and recovered HK$5.4 million (US$692,300) worth of valuables stolen in just 27 seconds from a jewellery store in the Tsim Sha Tsui commercial district last week.

The man is accused of breaking the glass door of a display window and grabbing the valuables during the heist, which was carried out by two robbers last Wednesday, the Post has learned. Officers arrested the man on the stairs of a Waterloo Road building in Yau Ma Tei at about 2.30pm on Monday.

“The six stolen items, including a HK$1.7 million 10-carat diamond, were recovered in a shoulder bag he was carrying at the time of the arrest,” one police source said.

His arrest followed that of a 55-year-old man outside a Parkes Street building in Yau Ma Tei at about 12.30am on Sunday. Police were investigating the 55-year-old’s role in the robbery.

Police were still searching for the second robber, who had wielded a knife and threatened customers and staff during the robbery of the Tsim Sha Tsui branch of Prince Jewellery and Watch on the third level of Ocean Centre, part of the Harbour City shopping centre, at about 7.30pm last Wednesday.

Investigators were to escort the 60-year-old suspect back to the jewellery shop to reconstruct the crime at 2pm, according to police.

Security camera footage showed that two robbers wearing masks and caps took 27 seconds to break open a window and snatch the valuables during the hold-up. They walked straight to a display window next to the entrance before one started trying to open it with an unidentified object.

The video clip showed that he managed to remove the glass in just 14 seconds before grabbing the valuables inside, including two necklaces, two diamond rings, a bangle and the 10-carat diamond. which he stuffed into a bag.

The other man looked on before pulling out a knife and threatening nearby shoppers and staff.

Witnesses said the knife-wielding robber had warned people not to move.

The pair fled before police arrived.

It was the third high-profile robbery in Tsim Sha Tsui within 14 months.

In September, three thieves escaped on a motorbike with HK$24 million worth of jewellery after smashing a display window with hammers at the Tsim Sha Tsui branch of the Chow Sang Sang jewellery chain on Canton Road.

And last March, a masked robber took just seven seconds to smash a display window with a hammer and make off with a diamond ring worth HK$5.26 million from the Tsim Sha Tsui branch of 3D-Gold on Nathan Road.

According to official statistics, police handled 163 reports of robbery last year, down 37.3 per cent compared with 260 in 2016.