Hong Kong police have arrested a mainland Chinese woman accused of flouting the law by taking photos in one of the city’s courts last week, after she failed to post HK$50,000 (US$6,400) cash bail as ordered by a judge.

Tang Lin-ling was told last Friday by Mr Justice Andrew Chan Hing-wai to come up with the sum within 72 hours and not to leave the city, as he granted prosecutors more time to decide if she would face charges.

But the High Court learned on Tuesday that Tang did not meet the deadline. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

A police source told the Post that she had been found, after prosecutors revealed earlier in court that officers had not been able to locate her as the address she gave did not exist.

The mysterious woman came under the spotlight last Wednesday when she was spotted snapping photos while prosecutors were playing footage to open their case against five men accused of contempt for their actions during a court-ordered clearance of Mong Kok demonstrators on November 25, 2014.

Her phone was immediately confiscated by Chan. It remains unclear what images Tang had captured with the device.

Tang told the judge during subsequent inquiries that she was legally trained and wanted to learn about the city’s legal system, but court officers had “failed to provide instructions and help”.

Last Friday, Tang was told to return to court on June 15, when the Department of Justice is expected to reveal if she will be charged.

The incident was the fourth case of courtroom photography in four months. It came just days after Madam Justice Anthea Pang Po-kam booted all members of the public out of her courtroom following the judiciary’s receipt of a photo showing at least four of the nine jurors in the high-profile Mong Kok riot trial of localist Edward Leung Tin-kei and four other men.

Photography is prohibited in all Hong Kong court buildings, as is the publication of such photos. Signs are on each floor and inside each court as reminders.

Section 7 of the Summary Offences Ordinance prohibits photography in courtrooms or court buildings, an offence that could attract a fine of HK$2,000.

Those found in serious breach of the law may also be sued for contempt of court, which is punishable by a jail term.