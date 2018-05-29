Hong Kong police have seized more than HK$20 million (US$2.5 million) worth of cash and drugs so far in their Thunderbolt 18 operation against organised crime.

In the latest success on Monday night, police arrested three suspected drug traffickers and confiscated almost HK$2 million worth of drugs in two separate raids in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Two of the suspects, a Nigerian man, 33, and an Indonesian woman, 28, were picked up in a Chungking Mansions flat in Nathan Road.

Inside officers found 1.9kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of HK$1.9 million.

At the same time, officers intercepted another man, 27, outside nearby Mirador Mansion and found HK$80,000 worth of illegal drugs in a rucksack he was carrying.

The drugs included 13 stamp-sized doses of LSD, 296 grams of cannabis resin, and 32 grams of crack cocaine, along with 37 tablets of ecstasy.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the three suspects were still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

Separately, officers arrested two men, aged 24 and 26, and seized cocaine worth HK$7.5 million along with HK$2.2 million in cash from Chai Wan flat on Sunday. The two suspects were charged with trafficking in a dangerous drug on Tuesday.

The three operations were part of an annual joint operation against organised crime and triad gang activity by police from Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macau that kicked off on May 15 and lasts three months

On the first day of the joint operation, code-named Thunderbolt 18, officers from the Organised Crime and Triad Bureau arrested two elderly sisters suspected of running a prostitution ring out of their luxury Mid-Levels home. Police seized HK$10 million in cash inside the flat.

A website operated by the ring carried pictures of expat women who worked as prostitutes, promoting all-day high-quality escort and massage services for upwards of HK$7,000 per session.

According to official statistics, local authorities seized 402kg of cocaine last year, down 14.6 per cent compared with 471kg in 2016.