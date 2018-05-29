A feud that split one of Hong Kong’s richest real estate clans unfolded in the High Court on Tuesday, with a unit of the city’s largest bank embroiled in accusations that it had favoured one side of the family.

The battle stems from a lawsuit filed two years ago by the widow of property tycoon Lo Ying-shek.

Lo To Lee-kwan, 98, seeks to dismiss HSBC International Trustee as a trustee of Great Eagle Holdings, a property giant co-founded by the couple in 1963.

It has run a trust for the widow and her nine children since 1984.

But in a packed courtroom on Tuesday, the widow’s legal counsel Benjamin Yu SC said the trust manager had failed in its job because it had acted in favour of Lo Ka-shui, the couple’s third son.

Yu said the matriarch noticed that Lo Ka-shui, an HSBC client on his own, had been aggressively purchasing Great Eagle Holdings’ shares. At one point, he held at least 26 per cent if the company’s shares, while the family trust owned about 30 per cent.

Fearing that the son’s holdings would overtake those of the family trust as the “single largest shareholder”, the family matriarch wrote to the bank on four occasions, starting in 2016, to ask it to increase its shares. But Yu said the bank never acceded to the requests.

“They are favouring Mr Lo,” the barrister said.

“Here you have the defendant acting for both KS Lo and also for the family. The failure [to act] ... would facilitate KS Lo becoming the single largest shareholder.”

What HSBC International Trustee did, Yu added, amounted to a breach of duty and of the trust placed in it, as well as a serious conflict of interest.

He said Lo To Lee-kwan had been left in a “critical position” because while they were locked in the present court battle, Lo Ka-shui could continue to buy shares, thus making fewer shares available.

The mother was particularly concerned about an incident in 2015, when she claimed her son threatened to oust others from the family business, Yu said.

He also noted Lo remained in control of the trust until her death.

A wheelchair-bound yet spirited Lo, wearing a shawl draped over her shoulders, stayed for part of Yu’s opening remarks. She was accompanied by her second and sixth sons, Lo Yuk-sui and Lo Kai-shui.

The family comprises six sons and three daughters in total, and has been reportedly divided into two opposing sides. But only the bank has been named a defendant.

The case continues before Mr Justice Wilson Chan Ka-shun.