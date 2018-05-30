A 60-year-old man charged over a brazen HK$5.5 million (US$700,000) jewellery store raid in one of Hong Kong’s busiest tourist hubs will remain in custody as he did not make a request for bail at his hearing on Wednesday.

Ho Tung-sing made his first appearance at Kowloon City Court after being charged with one count of robbery at the Ocean Centre shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui last week.

Prosecutors alleged that Ho and another person took off with six pieces of jewellery worth HK$5.5 million from Prince Jewellery and Watch.

The stolen items comprised one 10-carat diamond, two diamond rings, one diamond bracelet and two diamond necklaces.

As the charge was read out to him in court, Ho, sporting a black blazer, wrung his hands.

He was not required to enter a plea, and he did not make a request for bail.

Prosecutors said more time was needed for further police investigation, to retrieve security footage and to wait for DNA test results.

The case was adjourned to July 11 at Kowloon City Court.

This was the third high-profile robbery in Tsim Sha Tsui in 14 months.