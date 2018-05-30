Hong Kong’s leader refused to hand over a fugitive to the US last year following a request by mainland Chinese authorities, in the first such case since the city’s handover from Britain to China, American officials have revealed.

The US Department of State stated in an annual report issued on Tuesday in Washington that Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor turned down an extradition request “at the behest” of the central government in October.

The detainee was released into mainland Chinese custody on the basis that Beijing was “pursuing a separate criminal action”, the Hong Kong Policy Act Report read.

“This was the first such instance since 1997,” it said of the refusal. “The central government has provided no information as to the disposition of its own case against the individual.”

The report was submitted to inform the US Congress on key issues and developments in Hong Kong from last September to April. It did not mention the particulars of the case or identify the fugitive.

But a broken extradition negotiation was mentioned in a high-profile New York bribery investigation of former Hong Kong home affairs minister, Patrick Ho Chi-ping, as prosecutors opposed his bail application, the Post has found.

In the cited case, a hacker named Iat Hong, 28, was arrested in Hong Kong on Christmas Day in 2016. Local law enforcement officials were given credit for “assistance in the arrest and apprehension”.

Hong was charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for hacking into unnamed New York law firms and trading stocks based on information he obtained in 2014 and 2015, as part of a gang of three that made more than US$4 million.

To extradite Hong, a Macau resident, US prosecutors said they had to go through a “lengthy, cumbersome” process requiring first-hand statements “for all witnesses” including “document custodians”. However, the talks broke down in October last year.

The Hong Kong government handles the surrender of fugitive offenders in accordance with Hong Kong law

government spokesman

“After nearly 10 months of extradition proceedings in Hong Kong, the [US] government’s extradition application was denied,” the prosecutors said. “Hong thus has not been – and it appears never will be – extradited.”

Asked about the State Department report, a Hong Kong government spokesman declined to comment, saying: “The Hong Kong government handles the surrender of fugitive offenders in accordance with Hong Kong law.”

Authorities in the city have usually worked with law enforcement agencies in the US and generally accepted requests for extradition under a bilateral agreement that came into effect in 1997.

But US prosecutors in Ho’s case noted the deal contained “numerous exceptions that might be cited to deny an extradition request”.

One exception allows Hong Kong to refuse to surrender Chinese nationals when the request “relates to the defence, foreign affairs, or essential public interest or policy of [China]”.

The US and China do not have an extradition treaty.

Separately, the State Department criticised mainland Chinese authorities for diluting Hong Kong’s “high degree of autonomy” as enshrined in the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

It raised the example of Beijing officials repeatedly stressing the Basic Law is subordinate to the Chinese constitution and former Basic Law Committee chairman Li Fei saying the central government “jointly” governs Hong Kong.

It also cited the approval by China’s top legislative body of a controversial joint checkpoint plan in Hong Kong that would make mainland laws applicable in West Kowloon station for a high-speed cross-border rail project.