A 56-year-old Hong Kong woman who lives in public housing has become the victim of the city’s largest ever online love scam – losing HK$26.4 million (US$3.3 million) in just 18 months.

The victim, who a source said was a supervisor in the accounts department of a local trading company, blew her life savings before borrowing millions from family, friends and banks.

She finally realised she was being duped in February and contacted the police anti-fraud squad, which managed to freeze just HK$2 million in local bank accounts.

The amount the woman lost was nearly double the previous highest total of HK$14 million, which a con artist swindled out of a city finance manager over the course of eight years, in a case that came to light last month.

Both cases have striking similarities, with the con artist in each befriending the woman online, gaining her confidence and convincing her to send large sums of money to bank accounts in Hong Kong and overseas.

In the latest case the fraudster, who posed as a financial analyst in Malaysia, befriended the Sha Tin resident on Facebook in February 2016, and first asked for money in July of that year.

“After establishing a relationship the fraudster claimed his HK$80 million in assets had been frozen by authorities in Malaysia because he failed to pay a handling fee,” a police source said. “In the beginning, he asked the victim to pay US$1,000 for the fee, and then he invented other excuses to borrow more money.

“After using up all her HK$1 million savings, she applied for loans from banks, and borrowed money from friends and family.

“She realised she was being cheated after she failed to borrow more money, and did not receive any repayment from her so-called lover.”

Ultimately the woman was convinced to transfer more than HK$26 million into accounts in Hong Kong, Malaysia and elsewhere in more than 300 transactions between July 2016 and January 2018.

Police are hunting for the holders of the bank accounts used to collect the money but so far no one has been arrested.

The anti-fraud squad, or Anti-Deception Coordination Centre to give it its official title, has been kept busy since it started work in July last year. Since then, it has received nearly 900 requests to halt payments from victims of online and phone scams, totalling more than HK$2.2 billion.

It has helped to freeze about HK$340 million from more than 200 cases before the money was transferred out of the scammers’ bank accounts.

The woman in the latest sting was among 159 people who were cheated in similar fashion in the first four months of this year, twice the number of the victims for the same period last year.

According to police, 119 people were cheated out of HK$75.9 million in online love scams in the first three months of this year, with fraudsters bagging HK$14.6 million from 36 victims in the same period last year.

It is not just individuals that are falling prey to con artists. A second police source said the Hong Kong branch of a European finance investment company had been conned into transferring US$2 million into a bank account in mainland China last Friday.

Police managed to recover the swindled money with the help of colleagues in Shenzhen after the company reported the scam on Monday.

The source revealed that the scammer pretended to be the chief executive from the company headquarters in Europe, and sent an email to a senior executive at the Hong Kong branch requesting the transfer of US$2 million into the account.

The Hong Kong office made the transfer on the same day. So far no one has been arrested.