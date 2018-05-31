Hong Kong should consult the central government if asked to hand over a Chinese fugitive to another country, the city’s former security minister said on Thursday, in a debate over its refusal to turn over a hacker to US authorities last year.

Lawmaker Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, a member of Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor’s Executive Council, said it would be appropriate for local authorities to discuss the US request with Beijing’s Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong.

“It is hard for us to judge the level of public interest,” she added.

Ip said the bilateral agreement between the US and Hong Kong – under which the city has generally accepted requests for extradition – allows requests involving nationals to be rejected, if their crimes are related to matters of essential public interest, defence and foreign affairs.

But Democratic Party lawmaker James To Kun-sun, argued a fuller explanation should have been given to the US as to why the extradition request was rejected.

“As a member of the agreement, with a long history of cooperation ... if possible, you should tell them the reasons,” To said on a radio programme with Ip.

He urged Beijing not to exert pressure on Hong Kong during a time of heightened tensions in Sino-US relations.

The hacker in question is Iat Hong, a Macau resident who was arrested in Hong Kong on Christmas Day 2016. Hong, then 28, was found to have hacked the computer databases of unnamed US law firms and to have used ill-gotten information with two accomplices to gain over US$4 million from stock trading in 2014 and 2015.

Last May, the US Securities and Exchange Commission ordered Hong to repay US$462,471 and to pay a fine exceeding US$1.38 million. His mother, Sou Cheng Lai, was named in SEC documents as a relief defendant – one who has received ill-gotten funds or assets – and told to return “unlawful proceeds in her possession resulting from defendant Hong’s illicit trading”.

On Tuesday in Washington, the US Department of State noted in an annual report on Hong Kong the first case of an extradition request being rejected by the city since its handover from Britain to China in 1997, claiming the decision was made “at the behest” of the central government.

US prosecutors pointed out that after 10 months of extradition proceedings, its request was denied.

“Hong thus has not been – and it appears never will be – extradited,” they said.

A Hong Kong government spokesman declined to comment on the report, and only said Hong Kong affairs were internal, and foreign countries had no right to interfere.

“The Hong Kong government handles the surrender of fugitive offenders in accordance with Hong Kong law,” he said.

Hong’s whereabouts are unknown.

One possibility of rejecting the US request, To said, was that the criminal could have committed crimes on the mainland and the central government could have wanted to prosecute him there.

When multiple jurisdictions seek the same criminal, “international standards” apply and the wanted person should be handed over to the place where the most serious crime was committed, the lawmaker added.