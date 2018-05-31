A mainland woman accused of taking pictures in a Hong Kong court during a trial related to the city’s 2014 pro-democracy Occupy movement admitted on Thursday to snapping photos and uploading them to the internet, but denied the acts amounted to contempt.

Tang Lin-ling is set to stand trial at the High Court later in the afternoon, following a series of dramatic twists including the issuance of an arrest warrant over her failure to post bail of HK$50,000 (US$6,372) as she had promised.

On Thursday morning at a pretrial hearing, Tang told Mr Justice Andrew Chan Hing-wai she wanted her case to be handled expeditiously so that she could regain her freedom. She has been remanded since Tuesday, and added she did not wish to waste the city’s judicial resources.

Chan read out detailed allegations against Tang in court to glean her understanding of the situation.

Earlier claiming to be a specialist in mergers and acquisition, Tang chose not to be represented by counsel despite being offered legal help on at least two occasions.

On Thursday morning she admitted to taking photos last week, but disputed it amounted to “criminal offences in Hong Kong”.

You were also seen to be using WeChat to upload the photos

Mr Justice Andrew Chan Hing-wai

“Between about 10.05am and 10.50am, you were witnessed taking photos in court number 28 with your mobile phone while sitting in the public gallery,” the judge said, referring to the alleged conduct of May 23.

A later police investigation turned up three photographs on Tang’s mobile phone depicting lawyers and people standing trial.

“You were also seen to be using the social media software WeChat to upload the photos depicting the courtroom,” Chan added.

The judge said Tang’s acts constituted serious interference in the administration of justice, thereby amounting to criminal contempt of court.

Photography is prohibited in all Hong Kong court buildings, as is the publication of such photos. There are signs on each floor and inside each court as reminders.

Section 7 of the Summary Offences Ordinance prohibits photography in courtrooms or court buildings, an offence that could result in a fine of HK$2,000.

My conduct was not an offence in Hong Kong

defendant Tang Lin-ling

Those found in breach of the law may also be sued for contempt of court, which is punishable by a jail term.

While Tang admitted to taking photos in court, she contested whether anyone had witnessed it.

“My conduct was not an offence in Hong Kong,” she added.

At one point, Tang, who was educated for a time in Australia, asked the judge if he could speak to her in Mandarin, her native language.

Chan declined, saying he had only studied Mandarin at an elementary level. He said Tang could speak more slowly so that he could understand almost everything she said, or the interpreter would translate what Tang said for him.

The judge adjourned the trial to the afternoon to enable Tang to make preparations.