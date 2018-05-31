Hong Kong police are searching for a motorist and his passenger after their Honda Civic sped through a roadblock early on Thursday morning then drove at a pursuing officer, forcing the constable to draw his service revolver.

No shots were fired during the incident, and the officer was not struck by the car.

During the ensuing chase, the Civic hit two other vehicles while travelling on the wrong side of Tai Po Road and Wong Chuk Street in Sham Shui Po.

The incident took place shortly before 1.30am on Thursday. Officers from the Kowloon West emergency unit had set up a roadblock near The Merrylands on Tai Po Road, towards Mong Kok.

As officers signalled for the Civic driver to pull over, he instead accelerated and sped through the roadblock, prompting police to give chase.

The car turned onto Wong Chuk Street and then drove into a cul-de-sac on Sai Yeung Choi Street North. Officers arrived as the car was making a U-turn outside the Gardenia housing block.

A police source said a constable drew his gun and ordered the driver to stop.

“The officer had to dodge as the car ignored warnings and sped away,” the source said.

The officer was not hit by the vehicle but suffered a leg injury while trying to avoid it. He was taken to the nearby Caritas Medical Centre for treatment.

As the chase continued, the Civic collided with a white Toyota Hybrid at the junction of Wong Chuk Street and Sai Yeung Choi Street North before veering onto the wrong side of Wong Chuk Street.

It then drove onto the wrong side of Tai Po Road, where it collided head-on with a Mercedes-Benz at the junction with Shek Kip Mei Street.

The Civic then continued on Tai Po Road before turning onto Nam Cheong Street then Yiu Tung Street, about 200 metres from the roadblock, where it was found abandoned.

Police searched the area, but no arrests were made. A sniffer dog was also called in, but no drugs were found in the vehicle.

The two suspects are thought to be aged between 20 and 30. One of them was wearing glasses. As of 12.30pm on Thursday, the men were still on the run.

Police are looking into whether the vehicle had been stolen.