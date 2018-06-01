A Hong Kong man jailed for killing his ex-wife with corrosive drain cleaner years ago jumped to his death on Thursday after allegedly attacking his new wife with a similar substance.

Wong Chi-sing, 67, was found severely injured on the ground near Hok Sam House in Lung Hang Estate in Sha Tin at about 9.40pm. He was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Wong’s 40-year-old wife, who was from the mainland and had been married to him for about a year, was found near their home in the building with burn injuries from corrosive drain cleaner.

She was taken to the same hospital, where she was said to be in serious condition on Friday morning.

Police believe Wong had attacked his wife as they were having an argument at home, before jumping out of the window.

A police source said the couple was having relationship problems, and the wife had wanted a divorce.

Wong had been jailed for eight years in November 2011 after the former security guard was convicted of the manslaughter of his 40-year-old ex-wife, Song Ziqin, who was from the mainland.

Song died a month after Wong poured two bottles of drain cleaner over her head in front of their nine-year-old daughter at their home in Pei Tau Village, Sha Tin, in June 2010.

The court heard that they had clashed because Song had had an affair. Wong was also said to have been overwhelmed by her recurrent verbal and physical abuse.

