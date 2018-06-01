A Hong Kong appeal court on Friday overturned a landmark decision for the city’s sexual minorities requiring the government to treat employees in same-sex marriages like their heterosexual counterparts when to granting spousal benefits.

Angus Leung Chun-kwong, an openly gay civil servant, lodged a judicial review against the Civil Service Bureau in late 2015, after it refused to accept Scott Adams, whom he married in 2014 in New Zealand, as his husband for the purpose of spousal benefits.

He won the case in April last year at the High Court.

On Friday however the Hong Kong Court of Appeal departed from the lower court’s position when ruling on an appeal subsequently lodged by the government.

Leung also failed in his challenge against the taxman. The High Court had ruled earlier that Leung’s marriage status could not be considered for the purpose of taxation. The appeal court on Friday upheld the lower court’s ruling on this aspect.

A permanent Hong Kong resident, Leung joined the Immigration Department in 2003 and met Adams, a Briton, in 2005. The two tied the knot on April 18, 2014 in New Zealand.

The immigration officer ran into problems with the bureau when he tried to update his marital status after the wedding, prompting the legal challenge that centred on the city’s Civil Services Regulations, which state that officers’ benefits can extend to their spouses.

If everyone has to go through the same thing to get their rights, society has a real problem

Angus Leung, civil servant

Leung was not allowed to extend the benefits to his husband, which he argued violated the city’s Basic Law and Bill of Rights.

In an exclusive interview before the appeal court’s decision, Leung told the Post that he was “disappointed” when the government revealed it would lodge an appeal on May 26 last year – just two days after Taiwan’s top court, in striking contrast, recognised same-sex marriage in the strait.

Speaking of his earlier victory, Leung said: “We don’t think it’s a matter worth being happy about.”

“If everyone has to go through the same thing to get their rights, society has a real problem,” he said.