A young man died after being hit by a car on a Hong Kong highway, having fallen out of a taxi soon after midnight.

The fatal incident happened in Pat Heung in the New Territories at about 12.30am Friday. A taxi driver, 54, was carrying the 28-year-old male passenger, who was said to be drunk, along Tsing Long Highway towards Yuen Long.

After the taxi left the toll booth near Tai Lam Tunnel, the passenger opened a car door and fell out of the vehicle. He was hit by a car trailing behind which failed to stop in time.

A police source said the man had opened the door to vomit.

After he was hit by the other car, a trail of blood and personal belongings including an umbrella, a bag and tissues could be seen on the road.

Suffering serious head injuries and unconscious, the man was sent to Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long. He died at about 1am.

The man had flagged down the taxi in Mong Kok and was on his way home to Yuen Long, the source added. The taxi driver later told officers there was a strong smell of alcohol on the man when he entered the cab.

A police team from New Territories North is investigating. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it can contact the force at 3661 3800.

Additional reporting by Clifford Lo