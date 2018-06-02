Two men have died after a sand barge capsized in Hong Kong waters late on Friday night.

The missing crew members were found in the early hours of Saturday morning, after a search involving marine police officers, firefighters and a government helicopter.

Police first received calls about the accident, off the coast of North Ninepin Island in eastern Hong Kong, at 9.27pm. The duo, Yan 55, and Ng, 62, were reported missing from the 50-metre vessel.

“A tug was towing the sand barge at the time of accident,” a police spokesman said. “The barge is suspected to have capsized outside the island due to wind waves.

“At around 6am, divers from the fire service found the dead men trapped in the barge cabin.”

The bodies were taken to Marine Police East Police Station in Sai Kung.

The Marine Department said the authority had been notified about the accident and would investigate.

In January, a man died after a Volvo Ocean Race yacht competing in an around-the-world race crashed with a fishing boat just outside Hong Kong waters.

Ten fishermen fell into the sea after the collision and were picked up to the east of Waglan Island.

One of the crew members was seriously injured and died soon after arriving at hospital.