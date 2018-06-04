A 12-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Sham Shui Po on Monday, prompting Hong Kong police to launch a search for the truck driver involved.

The accident happened at the junction of Tai Hang Sai Street and Nam Cheong Street at about 7.31am, according to authorities.

A police spokesman said initial investigations found that the white truck had sped away from the scene after hitting the boy.

He said the boy suffered arm and leg injuries and was taken conscious to nearby Caritas Medical Centre for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact officers on 3661 9000 or 3661 9053.

Officers from the Kowloon West traffic unit are handling the case.