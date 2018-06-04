Boy, 12, hurt in hit-and-run accident as Hong Kong police launch hunt for truck driver involved
The incident occurred in Sham Shui Po and authorities are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward
Related topics
A 12-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Sham Shui Po on Monday, prompting Hong Kong police to launch a search for the truck driver involved.
The accident happened at the junction of Tai Hang Sai Street and Nam Cheong Street at about 7.31am, according to authorities.
A police spokesman said initial investigations found that the white truck had sped away from the scene after hitting the boy.
He said the boy suffered arm and leg injuries and was taken conscious to nearby Caritas Medical Centre for treatment.
Van driver arrested after cyclist in Hong Kong dies in suspected hit-and-run crash
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact officers on 3661 9000 or 3661 9053.
Officers from the Kowloon West traffic unit are handling the case.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Comments: