Hong Kong police were on Tuesday investigating a theft of 10 works of Chinese calligraphy valued at HK$150,000 (US$19,100) from a village house on Lantau Island.

The art was reported stolen at about 7.30pm Monday when a man, 39, returned home in Sheung Ling Pei Tsuen off Tung Chung Road, Tung Chung, and found his house had been ransacked.

The works of decorative handwriting had been stolen from one of the bedrooms. Officers scouted the area, but no arrests were made.

Police handled 7,119 reports of theft in the first four months of this year, down 13.5 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to official statistics. There were 506 reports of burglaries in the first four months of this year, down 25.4 per cent compared with 678 cases in the same period last year.