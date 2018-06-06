A traveller from South Africa was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday with 5.9kg of suspected rhino horn and 410 grams of suspected worked ivory that together were worth an estimated street value of HK$1.2 million (US$153,000).

The 40-year-old man was intercepted when he arrived in the city from Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

“During customs clearance, the batch of suspected rhino horn and suspected worked ivory were found concealed inside three food-packing boxes in his check-in suitcase,” the Customs and Excise Department said. “The man was then arrested.”

Customs officers handed over the case to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for further investigation.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, importing or exporting an endangered species without a licence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail and a HK$10 million fine.

Customs officials urge the public to report any suspected smuggling activities to its 24-hour hotline +852 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).