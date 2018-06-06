An A-list instructor from a Hong Kong tutoring empire will have to report to a police station weekly, as part of the bail conditions he was granted by a court on Wednesday after allegedly leaking questions on public university entrance tests.

West Kowloon Court acting principal magistrate Ada Yim Shun-yee also ordered Weslie Siao Chi-yung, 42, a well-known Chinese language tutor at Modern Education, not to interfere with any prosecution witnesses at the city’s anti-graft agency’s request. He was granted cash bail of HK$2,000 (US$255).

On Wednesday, Siao made his first court appearance of the trial with his three co-defendants: his wife, Tsai Ying-ying, 33, also a Chinese language tutor at the school; Cheung Kwok-kuen, 43; and Ng Wang-leung, 43, two former oral examiners with the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority.

Tsai had been working as an invigilator for the 2017 Chinese language test for the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education exams. Cheung and Ng had worked for the authority as oral examiners for the 2016 and 2017 Chinese language examinations respectively.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has alleged that Siao received confidential questions for the 2016 and 2017 Chinese language examinations via phone messages from Cheung and Tsai, as well as getting confidential information about a briefing session on the 2017 exam from Ng.

Siao’s co-defendants were also granted bail on Wednesday with the same conditions. The four had been summoned to stand charges in court two days after the ICAC announced they had been charged with a string of offences relating to accessing computers with dishonest intent.

The defendants were not yet required to make a plea, as their lawyers said they needed more time to advise their clients.

“We were only approached yesterday with more than a thousand pages of documents,” lawyer Veronica Lam Wing-yee, for Siao and Tsai, said.

“There is not enough time to provide professional advice to our clients,” she said.

The magistrate adjourned the case to July 18. The lawyers are expected to tell her whether the defendants can take plea on that day.

Siao, in a black polo shirt, ducked into a black seven-seater with his wife after the court proceeding. He did not respond to press inquiries.

The celebrity faces two counts of conspiracy to access a computer with dishonest intent – one with Cheung and one with Ng. He faces an extra count without the conspiracy element with his wife Tsai. All the offences allegedly took place between 2016 and 2017.