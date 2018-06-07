Hong Kong customs officers have arrested two company directors on suspicion of smuggling 360kg (794lbs) of dried shark fins and seahorses into the city from Indonesia.

A shipping container said to contain fish maw was selected for inspection during a risk assessment at Kwai Chung port on Monday after the consignment arrived from Indonesia.

Officers at the Customshouse Cargo Examination Compound seized 140kg of suspected dried seahorses and 220kg of dried shark fins, according to the Customs and Excise Department.

The haul had an estimated market value of HK$420,000 (US$53,520).

On Wednesday, officers arrested a 64-year-old male director and a 63-year-old female director of a Sheung Wan dried seafood shop suspected to be involved in the case, the department said in a statement.

The pair were released on bail pending further investigations.

Importing or exporting an endangered species without a licence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail and a HK$10 million fine in Hong Kong. Anyone moving unrecorded cargo faces seven years in prison and a HK$2 million fine.

Any suspected smuggling activity can be reported to Hong Kong customs 24 hours a day on +852 2545 6182.