An off-duty Hong Kong policeman was arrested on Wednesday for indecently assaulting two girls he had met online, in a case suspected to involve compensated dating.

In such arrangements, one party pays the other to go on a “date”, often involving sex.

The 32-year-old constable, who was attached to the Narcotics Bureau, allegedly met the two victims via a popular social media platform and asked them to meet him at a location in Tin Shui Wai.

He was said to have indecently assaulted and committed indecent conduct towards them. At least one of the girls was under 16.

The officer has been suspended from duty, a police source said.

One of the victims was involved in a separate arrest on the same day.

Separately, a 28-year-old man was picked up in Tuen Mun for indecently assaulting two girls he had met through the same online platform. He had also asked the victims to meet him somewhere in Tin Shui Wai.

He and the arrested constable did not know one another.

The cases came to light after police were contacted by a woman who suspected that her daughter might be involved in compensated dating after checking the girl’s mobile phone.

The daughter was not one of the victims involved in the two arrests.

Both men were released on bail and must report back to police in the next few weeks.

Additional reporting by Clifford Lo