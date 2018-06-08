The charge against British snooker star Stephen Lee for teaching in Hong Kong without a work permit was dismissed on Friday, with a court ordering him to guarantee good behaviour for 12 months or pay HK$1,000 (US$127).

Lee, 43, had originally pleaded not guilty to breaching conditions of his stay in April. But on Friday, the former world number five player agreed at the Sha Tin Court that he had done so.

Thus at the start of the session prosecutors announced they would dismiss the charge and offer no further evidence, as both sides had agreed to a bind-over – an obligation to engage in good behaviour.

Their late move prompted magistrate Colin Wong Sze-cheung to slam parties for wasting court time.

“How come this decision couldn’t be made earlier?” he asked.

The prosecutor replied that the arrangement was only proposed on Wednesday.

“We apologise,” defence counsel Lawrence Hui said.

If you breach this bond you will have to pay. Do you agree to the arrangement?

Colin Wong Sze-cheung, magistrate

Lee was bound over for 12 months for the sum of HK$1,000, meaning he is to refrain from committing or attempting to commit any crimes.

“Bind-over is not a criminal record and you do not need to pay this sum,” Wong explained. “However if you breach this bond you will have to pay. Do you agree to the arrangement?”

“Yes,” Lee replied.

The snooker star entered Hong Kong on April 9 as a visitor. As such, he is prohibited from any employment, paid or unpaid, without approval from the Immigration Department.

But news of his offering classes at a new billiards hall in the city soon reached the immigration authority. It received enquiries about Lee’s coaching.

On April 11, an officer found an advertisement on Q School’s Facebook page, claiming Lee would offer a one-on-one snooker class in Jordan for HK$1,000.

When the officer went undercover to attend the class on the next day, Lee explained the lesson would be recorded and a copy of the recording provided by the end of class.

The officer revealed the operation 10 minutes before the class ended, and Lee was intercepted at the snooker table.

Lee told officers he had only offered lessons to help a friend with his new billiards hall.

The case was originally set for a two-day trial to begin on Friday.

Breaching one’s condition of stay is punishable by two years in jail and a fine between HK$25,001 and HK$50,000.

Outside court, Lee thanked his lawyers and supporters.

“I’m looking to go and relax a couple of days,” he said. “I’m going back to the UK.”

The director of the billiards hall, former Hong Kong professional snooker player Au Chi-wai, as well as one of his staff members, were also arrested in the operation. No prosecution has yet been laid for them.

This is not Lee’s first run-in with authorities.

In 2013, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association barred him from competition for 12 years over a match-fixing scandal that involved seven matches in 2008 and 2009, including one in the 2008 Malta Cup against Hong Kong star Marco Fu Ka-chun.