An elderly Hongkonger at a care home in Sha Tin has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of another resident who was pushed to the ground.

The 76-year-old deceased man was taken to nearby Prince of Wales Hospital after sustaining head injuries at Man Fook Elderly Home on Kwong Sin Street. He was certified dead at 6.15pm on Saturday.

Police arrested his 74-year-old neighbour, who was detained for inquiries, after checking security camera footage.

The pair had reportedly previously fought over television noise at the care centre, which accommodates about 50 residents.

It was not known what triggered their clash on Saturday.

A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The Sha Tin district crime squad was investigating.