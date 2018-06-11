A Hong Kong man and his female passenger were killed in a bike accident in Thailand over the weekend.

Wong Siu-ming, 44, was riding a motorbike with his female companion along the Lampang Chiang Mai Highway in northern Thailand when they were hit by a car on Saturday night.

The woman, who was in her 30s and from the mainland, died at the scene, while Wong was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A local newspaper reported that the crash happened in wet conditions on a downhill bend near the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre.

The report said the motorcycle was hit from behind by a white sedan. Thai authorities had reportedly arrested the driver of the car in connection with the incident, which occurred about 67km away from Chiang Mai.

On Monday, the Immigration Department said that after learning about the crash it contacted the Hong Kong office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Chinese consulate in Chiang Mai, to learn about the case.

A spokesman for the department said officers had contacted the family members of the deceased and offered help.

According to the department, Hong Kong residents who are abroad can call its 24-hour hotline (852) 1868 for help.