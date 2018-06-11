Hong Kong police are searching for the mother of a seven-year-old schoolboy after bruises were found on his hands and legs.

The case came to light at lunchtime on Monday when staff at the Kowloon school the boy attends saw the injuries and called police.

The schoolboy was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.

Police said initial inquiries had revealed the boy was beaten at home, and police want to speak to the mother about the incident.

In Hong Kong, ill-treatment or neglect of a child carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail .

The Social Welfare Department handled 236 cases of newly reported child abuse in the first three months of this year. There were 947 reported cases last year, up 6 per cent compared with the figure in 2016.