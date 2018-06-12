Former Hong Kong home affairs secretary Patrick Ho, who faces money laundering and corruption charges in the US, has waived any chance to claim his legal rights were undermined by his defence lawyers, who are allegedly being paid by a Chinese company connected to the case.

Emails and phone records reviewed by prosecutors “strongly suggest that the defendant’s legal fees are being paid in whole or in part” by CEFC China Energy, a Shanghai-based group connected to the government, a May 1 letter submitted to the court by Justice Department prosecutor Geoffrey Berman said.

The prosecution has suggested that because CEFC is connected to the case against Ho, his lawyers might at some point work against his interests and in favour of the energy company. Judge Katherine Forrest convened a special pre-trial hearing on Monday to discuss the matter, telling Ho that he is entitled to conflict-free counsel capable of providing him complete loyalty and confidentiality.

But at the hearing in a Southern District of New York US federal court, Ho said that no parties had forced or required that he retain his current defence team of of Dechert LLP and Krieger Kim & Lewin LLP – giving up his right to complain if his counsel eventually worked against his interests.

Berman did not initially identify the company as CEFC China Energy in his remarks, only as “the Energy Company”; the company’s name emerged in court documents from the trial.

“The Energy Company part also appears to have played a role in retaining certain defence counsel,” Berman said in the May 1 letter.

On Monday, Forrest questioned Ho, the defence team, and Richard Weinberg, an independent lawyer engaged to advise Ho about the potential conflicts he faces if the energy company is paying his legal fees, about whether Ho was briefed and whether he understands the implications of a waiver.

“At this time, I have no reason to believe [your counsel] would violate the duties they owe to you, but we can’t know right now how these issues could come up,” Forrest said.

“The energy company could have a witness come to the US and testify against your interests. … You give that issue up forever.”

Forrest last month denied a third bail application submitted by Ho’s defence team after considering additional documents submitted by the defendant, whom Forrest called a flight risk.

Ho has been charged with three counts of money laundering and five counts of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. He is accused of offering US$2.9 million (HK$22.8 million) worth of bribes to African government officials in return for oil rights in Uganda and Chad for an unnamed Shanghai-based energy firm he represented.

The firm was later revealed to be CEFC China Energy, and Ho was working for a think tank financed by the company at the time of his arrest.

Ho, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, had previously sought bail with a US$10 million personal recognisance bond, secured by US$2 million cash surety, and submitted to house arrest as part of a bail package.

He challenged six of the eight charges against him and filed his third bail application last month. In the latest attempt, he proposed to add his mother and brother’s flats in Hong Kong into the equation, while also increasing the cash surety to US$3 million.