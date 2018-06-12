Critics of the jail sentence imposed on activist Edward Leung Tin-kei over his role in the 2016 Mong Kok riot were politicising the issue and harming Hong Kong’s rule of law, the city’s leader said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor was responding to comments criticising the High Court’s decision on Monday to jail Leung for six years for rioting and assaulting police in one of the city’s worst outbreaks of civil unrest in decades.

The sentence on Leung, 27, one of the faces of the city’s independence movement, was the second most severe punishment handed to a Hong Kong protester since public order laws were introduced in the 1960s. His co-defendant, Lo Kin-man, 31, was jailed for seven years for rioting.

Former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten on Monday said he was disappointed to see the “vaguely drafted” Public Order Ordinance being used “politically” to place harsh sentences on activists – a concern echoed by politicians from the city’s pro-democracy camp.

Lam on Tuesday acknowledged that people held different views on Leung’s sentence.

“Everyone can express their views, but they should not … criticise and say that the court has made a political judgment, or say the law was used politically to give heavy sentences to pro-democracy activists,” she said.

Without naming names, Lam also criticised individuals for “harming” the judiciary with their comments, which she said could be “politically motivated”.

“If their stances are not compatible with our decision to prosecute or with the court’s judgment, they want to destroy the whole legal system,” she said.

Some people said favourable court rulings were evidence of “judicial independence” while branding unfavourable ones political, she added.

While Lam admitted that the Hong Kong government had its shortcomings, she said young people should not break the law in the pursuit of social justice.

“Any government will having shortcomings, but this is not an excuse to break the law, assault the police or disrupt social harmony,” Lam said.

Senior Counsel Alan Leong Kah-kit, of the opposition Civic Party, said the judge lacked empathy by failing to take into account that Leung had acted in pursuit of his ideals and not personal interests.

Lam, however, slammed those who “romanticised” illegal acts and those who made calls for civil disobedience, again without naming names.