A male tourist from mainland China has been arrested for a series of thefts in Hong Kong hotel lobbies over the past three months.

The suspect, 55, and another male mainland tourist, 45, were picked up in Central at about 2pm on Monday after a theft was reported at a hotel lobby in the same district.

The older man is suspected of being involved in five other cases in which valuables, including briefcases, were stolen from such locations in Central and Wan Chai between March and June.

A police spokesman said most of the victims were tourists, and the stolen property in the six cases was worth about HK$60,000 (US$7,650) in total.

In a follow-up raid, officers seized evidence, including a stolen laptop computer, from a public housing flat in Choi Wan Estate, Choi Hung.

Inside the flat, police arrested a Hong Kong woman, 53, on suspicion of handling stolen property.

As of Tuesday, the three suspects were being held at Central Police Station for questioning.