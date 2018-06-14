Hong Kong police arrested 45 people for illegal gambling involving HK$78 million (US$9.9 million) in betting records on the eve of the World Cup’s kick-off on Thursday night.

The force said officers picked up 42 men and three women, aged between 24 and 62, at more than 20 locations across the city on Wednesday night on suspicion of offences including engaging in bookmaking, managing unlawful gambling establishments, dealing with property known or believed to represent proceeds of an indictable offence and possessing dangerous drugs.

During the operation, police seized a total of about HK$78 million in betting records, more than HK$2.5 million in cash, a large number of computers, gambling tools and a small amount of drugs.

Initial investigations revealed that those arrested included the group’s suspected mastermind and core members. Some of them have a triad background.

The force believes the operation has successfully dismantled an illegal betting ring.

Separately, mainland authorities arrested a man in Shenzhen and four others in Dongguan, all believed to be members of an illegal gambling group. A small amount of cash was also seized.

All the arrested suspects are being detained for investigation.