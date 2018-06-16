The organisers of Hong Kong’s annual July 1 pro-democracy march face arrests after vowing to press ahead and gather at shopping areas near Victoria Park in Causeway Bay this year despite police warnings, according to an insider from the force.

Police on Friday issued a notice of no objection to the Civil Human Rights Front event, on condition that it starts at the park’s central lawn, citing security concerns.

The front, an umbrella organisation of 50 pro-democracy groups, had applied for the march to begin at either the pedestrian zones at East Point Road or Great George Street.

The move came after the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, which is responsible for allocating the venue, turned down the group’s application for the second year in a row to use the Victoria Park soccer pitches as the starting point for the march.

Instead, priority was again given to a pro-Beijing group to hold an event at the site. From 2004 to 2016, the front had used six soccer fields at the park as the starting point for its marches. The event last July kicked off at the park’s central lawn and the bandstand.

A police insider told the Post that if protesters disregarded this year’s conditions and began the rally at shopping areas on East Point Road, they could face arrests for unlawful assembly.

“The organisers should take it up with the Appeal Board on Public Meetings and Processions if they are not satisfied with the condition,” the source said.

The front’s deputy convenor, Au Nok-hin, a pro-democracy lawmaker, slammed authorities and said he would not make a submission to the appeal board, as it was not credible and trustworthy in his eyes.

“Our dignity is more important than rules. We would not kick off the march at a location that they throw at us,” Au said. “We will write to the police watchdog (Independent Police Complaints Council) on the issue.”

The Post earlier reported that police banned the rally from starting at the two shopping areas as they could not hold more than 3,000 people. The force also expected streets to be more crowded than usual with locals and tourists flocking to the shopping hub on July 1, a public holiday that commemorates the city’s return to Chinese rule.

Authorities fear crowds would block the main traffic artery on Hong Kong Island and delay the arrival of rescuers in case of any emergency.

The front forecast that at least 1,500 people would gather at the starting point, but the insider said that number was hugely underestimated as police records showed about 11,000 protesters left the park when the march started last year and in 2016. The figure was 91,000 in 2014.