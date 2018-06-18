Police were on Monday still hunting for a middle-aged man two days after he grabbed a 20-year-old woman, robbed her and tried to rape her near a public housing estate in Kowloon Bay.

Officers had stepped up patrols near the crime scene and were doing identity checks on Kai Ching Estate.

The attack happened at about 8.30pm on Saturday on a path off Shing Kai Road, where the victim was walking alone, according to police. The path links Shing Kai Road and Kwun Tong Road.

“The culprit grabbed her neck from behind and threatened the victim with a key, demanding that she surrender her valuables,” Chief Inspector Leung Lap, of Sau Mau Ping district crime squad, said.

He said the woman handed over her bank card and told the man its PIN. The attacker then tried to rape her, but stopped and fled. Leung said the victim shouted for help and police thought that might have been why the attacker stopped.

The woman called police at about midnight, after getting home on public transport.

Officers scouted the area but no arrest was made.

The attacker was thin and about 1.7 metres tall. He was aged between 45 and 50. Police said he was a Cantonese speaker and wore a white cap, a face mask, a dark polo shirt and shorts at the time of the incident.

Leung said police had stepped up patrols in the area, and that officers were checking CCTV footage to identify the attacker and work out his escape route.

A police spokeswoman said on Monday that officers were investigating whether any money was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account.