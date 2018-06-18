Hong Kong police were investigating a possible murder-suicide after a couple and their adult daughter were found dead in their New Territories home on Monday.

The three bodies were found in different bedrooms of the family’s flat in the Sun Tuen Mun Centre housing estate off Lung Mun Road, Tuen Mun, in the afternoon, a law enforcement source said.

The man, 60, and his 23-year-old daughter were found dead with stab wounds on their bodies. The wife, 56, was found dead with a plastic bag over her head.

The source said a bloodstained knife was found at the scene.

The source said it was too early to say what caused the injuries, adding that they could have been self-inflicted.

However, another source said police were not ruling out the possibility that the wife attacked her husband and daughter before committing suicide.

He said officers were investigating whether there was any sign of drug use in the flat.

Uniformed officers stood guard outside the flat at 5.30pm as detectives from the Tuen Mun district crime squad gathered evidence.

Police were called to the flat after a male relative tried to visit the family at about 3pm and found the door was locked.

The source said the relative feared for the safety of the couple and their daughter because the three did not attend Father’s Day gatherings over the weekend.

Firefighters broke into the flat and found the bodies inside.

According to police, there was no previous record of domestic violence involving the family. The couple’s eldest daughter was not in Hong Kong at the time of the incident.

Monday’s grizzly discovery could add to other murder-suicide cases in the city. This year, a Hong Kong woman whose husband killed himself in January killed herself and her nine-year-old son in a murder-suicide. Au Wai-man, 45, and her son were found dead on February 27 from inhaling charcoal fumes in a car on On Yiu Street, Sha Tin.

Police said Au was devastated by the death of her husband.

Her husband, Hung Ka-kit, 41, who ran a logistic company in Fo Tan, hanged himself in his office on January 8. Police said he ended his life because his business was failing.

People who are stressed or in need of support, are asked to contact the Samaritan Befrienders’ 24-hour hotline on 2389 2222, Suicide Prevention Services on 2382 0000, or the Society for the Promotion of Hospice Care on 2868 1211. A hotline for those who have lost a loved one to suicide can be reached on 2382 2737.