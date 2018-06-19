An elderly Hong Kong woman was duped out of HK$2 million after she was convinced to give away the money while safeguarding a suitcase she was told was full of valuables but turned out to be full of waste paper.

Soon after meeting the con artist through Skype in 2014, the 77-year-old woman was asked to help look after a suitcase that carried valuables, according to police. The suitcase was sent to her home in Hung Hom Estate on Man Yuen Street, Hung Hom, in 2015.

“The suspect then used different excuses to convince the victim to transfer money into a designated bank account,” a police spokesman said.

The victim transferred HK$2 million (US$255,000) into the bank account in multiple transactions over the past three years.

It was unclear what motivated the woman to transfer the money, but in similar scams victims are often convinced to make payments when they are given valuable items as collateral – only to find the supposed valuable items are worthless.

The money was not transferred to a local bank account, a police source said, and the victim never met the con artist in person.

The woman realised she was scammed when she recently opened the suitcase and found it was filled with waste paper.

She told her daughter about the suitcase on Monday. The daughter then called police that night.

So far, no one has been arrested.