About 50 oval-shaped pieces of crystal meth suspected to have been smuggled into Hong Kong from Africa by ingestion were among more than HK$1 million (US$127,000) of illegal drugs seized in two separate raids in the city on Tuesday.

In one haul, 1kg of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, that had been swallowed and expelled was found inside a metal can that was supposed to be used to store dessert, a law enforcement source said.

The drugs worth an estimated HK$540,000 were confiscated after customs officers intercepted a 29-year-old Hong Kong man at the junction of Tong Mi Road and Prince Edward Road West in Mong Kok at about 9pm on Tuesday.

The metal can was found inside a bag the suspect was carrying at the time of the stop and search, according to the Customs and Excise Department.

“The pieces of the drug Ice were oval in shape, resembling a chocolate egg,” the source said.

He believed the ingestion had been intended to smuggle the drugs into Hong Kong from western Africa.

It is rare in the city for the drug Ice to be smuggled into the city from abroad by ingestion. In the past, couriers mostly from Africa concealed pellets of cocaine in their bodies by swallowing them.

The Post reported last month that a massive crackdown on crystal meth factories in neighbouring Guangdong province had forced local drug dealers to find new suppliers across Asia and Africa.

The source said an initial investigation showed the Ice was intended to be taken to a nearby subdivided flat that was used as a drug packaging centre. Inside the flat, officers found equipment such as an electronic scale.

“We believe the centre was just set up as the subdivided flat had been leased for two weeks,” he said.

Customs officers were still trying to track down the supplier of the drugs, the source added.

The haul was one of two operations mounted by customs officer within a five-hour period on Tuesday.

In Sheung Shui, customs officers intercepted another Hong Kong man, 30, on Tin Ping Road when he left a seven-seater car at about 4.30pm. About 400g of cocaine worth an estimated HK$490,000 were found on board.

Another source said an investigation showed the vehicle had been used to deliver the drugs in the New Territories. He said the probe was continuing.

By midday Wednesday, the two suspects were still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

According to official statistics, local authorities confiscated 216kg of cocaine in the first four months of this year, up 53.2 per cent compared with 141kg in the same period last year. Seizures of crystal meth also rose – by 48.4 per cent to 135kg – in the first four months of this year.