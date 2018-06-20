A woman accused of depriving her seven-year-old daughter of medical treatment and starving the girl until she became “corpse-like” was found guilty of neglect on Wednesday, while her husband was held culpable for covering up the crime.

After five hours of deliberation, a panel of seven jurors at the High Court decided that Mandy Wong Wing-man, 42, was guilty of neglecting Suki Ling Yun-lam for months in 2015, eventually leaving the child bedridden and capable only of breathing and moving her eyes.

The jurors – one of whom broke into tears during the trial after being shown pictures of Suki’s feeble state – also found Wong and her husband, Rocky Ling Yiu-chung, 52, guilty of perverting the course of justice. Wong was convicted of two counts and Ling, one count.

The couple had lied to the authorities about the girl’s health to cover up Wong’s crime, prosecutors argued during the trial.

Wong, also known as Wang Xuexin, a mainland Chinese migrant who moved to Hong Kong in 2012, is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail for the neglect. For perverting the course of justice, both face up to seven years behind bars.

The trial lasted more than 48 days, constantly interrupted by the defendants’ requests for medical help, including a dramatic episode when an ambulance was called to the court building in Admiralty.

During the trial, the court heard that Wong, from Shantou, Guangdong province, married Ling in 2009. She moved to Hong Kong in 2012 with three of her four children, initially leaving Suki behind.

The couple separated a year later, and Wong brought Suki to Hong Kong in 2014.

Testifying in court, a vice-principal from the local kindergarten at which the girl was enrolled praised the child as having been “smart”.

She performed well in mathematics and drew pictures with the words “Daddy and Mummy I love you” before teachers had taught her how to write the complicated Chinese character for “love”, the trial heard.

But Suki started missing classes in 2015. Teachers saw bruises on her face and noted that she was walking with a limp. She was last seen at school on April 28 that year.

On July 18, Wong took her daughter to the emergency department of Yan Chai Hospital, where she was found to be suffering from cardiac arrest. The child appeared “pale and without a pulse” upon arrival.

The doctor who treated Suki told the court he recalled a nurse at the triage station shouting: “What? A corpse?”

After two weeks of medical care at the hospital, Suki weighed only 14.8kg, according to staff.

She was subsequently diagnosed with irreversible brain damage and a “profound level” of intellectual disability.

During the trial, the court heard that the mother told police officers and social workers that her daughter was born prematurely and had congenital defects, in a bid to throw the investigation off.

Her husband claimed he had supported her version of events as Wong had threatened to harm his family.