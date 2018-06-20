Hong Kong’s airport authority has replaced the security rule at the heart of the legal row surrounding the city’s former chief executive Leung Chun-ying, it was revealed in the High Court on Wednesday.

Leung reportedly pressured airport staff into taking a bag his daughter had left behind to her in a restricted area, breaching strict rules on security protocol.

The original rule, which governed the screening process for luggage that had been left unattended, required passengers to be present at the screening of all “cabin baggage”. In its place, the new version only requires a passenger’s presence when a suspicious piece of luggage needs to be checked for a second time.

There was no information in court on when the original rule was removed and replaced with a new version.

Barrister Gladys Li SC, representing flight attendant Law Mei-mei who applied for the judicial review on the grounds that the authority’s actions on March 27, 2016, were “illegal” and “procedurally improper”, said the rule, which was key to the case, had been changed to “remove the applicant’s ability to rely on the rule”.

She dismissed the authority’s claim the change had been made to save the court’s time and costs, and said the authority was not taking the matter seriously.

“There is nothing frivolous about aviation security,” she said.

In 2016, Leung Chung-yan’s bag was taken from a non-restricted area to a secure one by airport staff, seemingly in direct contradiction of section 6.2.10 of the Aviation Security Programme which said: “All screening of cabin baggage shall be conducted in the presence of the passenger.”

The reality of such a rule means that passengers are required to accompany their luggage through any security check in an airport, and are encouraged to not leave bags unattended at any time.

However, the authority, and Aviation Security Company, a co-respondent in the case, said that was too strick a definition.

The old rule was reviewed after the incident, and the High Court heard on Wednesday that a passenger’s presence is now only required when suspicious baggage is subject to a second security check, as laid out in the new rule.

What appeared to be a politically-charged event that put the city’s former leader’s credibility on the line two years ago also put the security of the Hong Kong International Airport under the spotlight.

Leung denied exerting pressure after the incident, while the Airport Authority, in a move perceived to be backing the then chief executive, said in a follow-up report that a passenger’s presence was only required on the second cheek.

That is how that rule should be interpreted, it said at the time, despite the rule stating “all screening of cabin baggage”.

Opening her case on Wednesday, Li said it would be incongruent to other rules in the book if the passenger’s presence was not required at the first check. In another rule, it is stated that a passenger would have to give a “tacit consent” before their luggage was examined.

“If they’re not there, how could they be assumed to have given tacit consent,” she said.

She also criticised government officials for being “partisan” in the case, by backing the authority.

When filing his written testimony, Principal Assistant Secretary for Security Alex Chan Yuen-tak opened it by saying he was authorised to speak on behalf of the authority “in the opposition of the judicial review”, the court heard.

However, Chan should only be stating facts rather than taking sides, Li said.

The case continues before Mr Justice Anderson Chow Ka-ming on Wednesday afternoon.