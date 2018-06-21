1,600 suspected bullets and airgun part found in Hong Kong flat

Hong Kong police were called to a residential flat on Lantau Island after about 1,600 suspected bullets were found along with an airgun part on Thursday.

The haul was found when a 41-year-old British woman was tidying up her elderly father’s apartment on Costa Avenue in Discovery Bay, police said. The woman, a holder of a Hong Kong identity card, called the force midday.

“The suspected bullets of various types and the airgun part were placed in a bag that was found in the wardrobe,” a police source said.

Officers were told she went to tidy up the flat after her father moved into an aged home, the source added.

The seized ammunition and airgun part were taken to the force’s forensic firearms examination division.

No arrests have been made.

In Hong Kong, possessing arms or ammunition without a licence is punishable by up to 14 years in jail and a HK$100,000 fine under the Firearms and Ammunition Ordinance.