A woman accused of hurling coins in a Hong Kong courtroom two days ago made her first court appearance on Friday to face an assault charge.

Lai Yung, 50, was charged with one count of common assault on court staff member Chu Chiu-wan during an incident that allegedly took place inside Courtroom 4 of the High Court in Admiralty.

She is said to have thrown three coins.

Wearing a floral pink T-shirt, the same one she was in when she was arrested on Wednesday, Lai emerged in the dock at Eastern Court and was told that she was not required to make a plea.

Magistrate Cheng Lim-chi granted her cash bail of HK$500 (US$64) and ordered her not to leave Hong Kong and to report to a police station weekly.

The prosecutors asked for the case to be adjourned for six weeks for further police investigation. The officers also needed time to seek legal advice from the Department of Justice.

Cheng adjourned the case to August 3.