A Hong Kong pastor has admitted that he behaved “inappropriately” after a woman accused him on social media of abusing his position as a father figure among church-goers to sexually harass them.

Ngai Lap-yin, who was fired two months ago from the Brotherly Love Swatow Baptist Church in Tsz Wan Shan, confessed on Friday night that he has harmed “sisters” from his church and that he regretted his behaviour.

He told the Christian Times – a widely read publication among the city’s religious community – that he made mistakes but that he had already reported the “serious matter” to police on Thursday night, accompanied by another pastor.

To express his regret, Ngai said he was willing to stand trial in court. He was first suspended by the church for two weeks in May before eventually being fired in the same month, he added.

The pastor made the confession after Facebook user Lai Siu-mei posted that Ngai, a “monster”, would build father-daughter relations with women from his church before making his moves.

She wrote that Ngai told the women it was not a problem for him, as a “father” figure, to see them exposed. According to her, he also told other women church-goers to sit on his lap and let him massage them.

Lai accused him of saying things such as “my wife is not home, come alone and play with me” to other women. She also said he would tell them: “Come and sleep at my place.”

Lai said she had attended the church for 17 years since she was 10. Ngai was a founding member of the church, she added.

The woman did not appear to be one of Ngai’s alleged victims. In her post, she also said Ngai once told her that those who had accused him of sexual harassment had mental problems.

“One victim has been relentless in her pursuit for justice. That has led to other victims coming forward about what the monster pastor has also done to them,” Lai wrote.

“Every time I hear a hymn that God will protect you, I feel aggrieved.”

The victims started coming forward since September last year, she wrote, without specifying how many there were.

The “#metoo” and “#churchtoo” hashtags were included in her post.

Earlier on Friday, the church said on its website that it had received sexual harassment complaints against Ngai and was looking into the matter. It added that it would cooperate with police, who had launched an investigation.

A police spokesman told the Post that detectives from the Wong Tai Sin district crime squad were following up on the case.

Late on Friday night, a source said police had already identified one victim, who was giving a statement. The woman, in her 30s, claimed Ngai molested her by touching her thigh at an out-of-church gathering.

The source added that officers would make an arrest once they finished taking the statement.

The case is likely to be classified as indecent assault.