A Hong Kong truck driver narrowly escaped injury on Monday when he fled his vehicle on a busy highway after it suddenly began billowing dense smoke.

The man was driving along the Tsuen Wan-bound section of the West Kowloon Corridor in Cheung Sha Wan when smoke started pouring from the front of the lorry shortly before midday.

A police spokeswoman said the driver quickly pulled over, left the truck and called police.

“No flame or smoke was seen coming from the vehicle by the time emergency crews arrived,” she said.

The driver was unhurt, the spokeswoman added.

Also on Monday morning, a taxi and a Light Rail train collided on Ming Kum Road in the northwestern town of Tuen Mun at about 11.30am. Police said the taxi driver complained of feeling unwell after the incident, but no injury to train passengers was reported. Officers were investigating the cause.